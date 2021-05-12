Abkhazia launches Sputnik V vaccination campaign

"Starting today, we have launched vaccination with the Sputnik V COVID-19 drug. Everything is going smoothly, people, who have been included in the lists in advance, come and receive the vaccine," Deputy Health Minister Vakhtang Vardania stated.

Earlier reports said vaccination points at hospitals were set up in all Abkhazia’s regions. In Sukhum, mass vaccination is carried out in two hospitals as well as at a health center. Head Doctor of the Abkhazian capital’s health center Liana Ampar stated that some 14 people had been put on the list on Wednesday, including health workers and ordinary citizens, while all of them were immunized. According to her, the lists of those wishing to receive the vaccine are drawn up every day.

"To get the coronavirus vaccine, one needs to call or come to the health center, we will enter them in the registration log and inform when one can come. Before vaccination, the therapist measures blood pressure, body temperature, and the level of oxygen," Ampar explained.

Abkhazia’s crisis center has reported a total of 14,870 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, while some 13,856 people have recovered and 224 patients have died. As many as 118 people are receiving treatment on an inpatient basis.