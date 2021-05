BISHKEK, May 2. /TASS/. More than 30,000 Kyrgyz citizens have been evacuated from the zone of the armed conflict on the border with Tajikistan, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova said on Sunday.

"A total of 33,388 people have been evacuated," Soltonbekova told a briefing in Bishkek, noting that 19,200 of them were children and teenagers.