Situation at Tajik border stable, no overnight clashes, Kyrgyz Interior Ministry says

BISHKEK, May 2. /TASS/. The situation in Kyrgyz regions bordering Tajikistan is stable, Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Ministry reported on Sunday.

"No shootouts were recorded overnight, the situation is stable," the statement said. The ministry noted that the patrolling of populated localities bordering Tajikistan has been enhanced with checkpoints established in some of them.

"We continue awareness-building among local population, the control over highways has been strengthened," the statement stressed.

The conflict between the two republics erupted on April 28 near the Golovnoy water distribution point, which Tajikistan considers as its own territory, while Kyrgyzstan considers it disputed. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars, machine guns and Mi-24 military helicopters. On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed on a ceasefire and withdrawal of military units although separate flare-ups continued until May 1.

On Saturday, at a meeting of representatives of the governments of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the parties agreed to return military equipment to places of permanent deployment.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health, as a result of the conflict on the border with Tajikistan, 34 residents of Kyrgyzstan were killed, 139 were injured. The majority of the killed and wounded are civilians. During the clashes in the republic several dozen buildings were burned or destroyed, including a school, a border checkpoint and a fire station. Over 27,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone. May 1-2 were declared national days of mourning in Kyrgyzstan.