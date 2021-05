BISHKEK, May 1. /TASS/. Heads of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan’s State Committees for National Security Kamchybek Tashiyev and Saymumin Yatimov reached an agreement on a full ceasefire on the border between the two states, Kyrgyzstan’s AKI-press reported citing Tashiyev.

"Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on a full ceasefire and the pullout of forces," Tashiyev said after talks in the Batkensky region in Kyrgyzstan.