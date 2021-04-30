Immunity to coronavirus may last at least 10-12 months — sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Immunity to the novel coronavirus infection after vaccination lasts for at least ten to twelve months, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"As for Covid-19, it is necessary to get vaccinated right now. We see already today that immunity after vaccination lasts quite a long time - from ten months to a year. We see that immunity is quite lasting, so, it is necessary to get inoculated now and the immunity will last for the next epidemic season," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Popova, no serious side effects after vaccination have been recorded. "Some feel slight pain around the injection site but what I mean to say is that we are inoculated with vitamins, we also fell certain discomfort around the injection site," she added.

By today, three anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. They are Sputnik V (Gam-covid-vac), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus; Epivaccorona, an epitopic vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology; and CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Science. All the three are two-component vaccines. The second component of Sputnik V is inoculated 21 days after the first one. The second shot of Epivaccorona is done 14-21 days after the first inoculation, and CoviVac is inoculated with an interval of 14 days.

Mass vaccination against Covid-19 kicked off in Russia on January 18.