India sets new record with over 386,000 new daily cases

NEW DELHI, April 30. /TASS/. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India recorded 386,452 coronavirus cases over the past day, the total number of cases during the pandemic in the country reached 18,762,976. The Ministry reported on Friday, the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 3,498 in 24 hours and amounted to 208,330.

Thus, India reported record indicators of the daily increase in the number of cases for the third day in a row. The previous world record was noted last Thursday and amounted to 379,257 new cases. Last Wednesday, Indian specialists registered 360,960 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Prior to this, records were set last Monday (352,991 cases), Sunday (349,691), as well as on April 24 (346,786), April 23 (332,730) and April 22 (314,835).

At the same time, the number of recovered patients increased by 297,540 to 15,382,218. Meanwhile, 3,170,228 patients are undergoing treatment, which is 85,414 more than the day before.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,224,548 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in India, the total number of vaccinated people was 152,245,179.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that India has become the next country to approve the use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. India has become the 60th country to approve the use of the jab.

