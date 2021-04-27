Mass production of Sputnik V launched in Belarus on March 25 — ambassador

EMA experts finish stage one of Sputnik V evaluation in Russia, Health Ministry says

YEKATERINBURG, April 27. /TASS/. Belarus launched mass production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on March 25, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, all companies were tasked to provide facilities for manufacturing 500,000 sets a month. Mass production kicked off on March 25," he said.

Vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V began in Belarus on October 1, 2020. Joint production of the vaccine has also been organized in the country. In February, Belarus received China’s Sinopharm vaccine. Belarus plans to inoculate at least 60% of the population at the first stage.