Slovakia may launch registration for vaccination with Sputnik V this week

PRAGUE, April 26. /TASS/. Slovakia may launch registration of citizens wishing to be inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine this week if the trials of the vaccine held in Hungary in a specialized lab forming part of the Official Medicines Control Laboratory bring positive results, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Monday, quoted by the local Pravda newspaper.

"I assume that the registration [of those wishing to be inoculated with Sputnik V] may start this week," he noted. "This will happen if the clinical trials of the vaccine end successfully. The Ministry of Health [of Slovakia] will then approve the use of the vaccine [in the republic]. That’s the plan."