White House says Putin-Biden meeting may take place this summer

Earlier, a phone call of Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin took place on the US initiative

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. An in-person meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, may take place this summer, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Psaki told reporters that the summit is planned to be held "in the coming months." When asked to clarify whether she was speaking about this summer, the spokesperson replied: "We’ll see. ‘In the coming months’ would be the summer."

Answering to a question about Biden’s preferred venue, Psaki replied: " We’re still just at the early part of this process. And so, as we have more details, we will share them with all of you."

Earlier, a phone call of Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin took place on the US initiative. According to the Kremlin press service, both sides expressed their readiness to promote dialogue on the most important aspects of global security, to the benefit of both states and the entire global community. The US President suggested organizing an in-person meeting on the supreme level in the foreseeable future.

Putin-Biden communication link works, this is good sign — former NATO deputy chief
She also expressed hope that Russia would take part in the multilateral online summit on climate change, which the United States plans to organize on April 22-23
Russian Navy warships eliminate enemy aircraft over Black Sea in drills
The teams of the shipborne air defense combat posts detected and identified adversary air targets. The aircraft were notionally destroyed by the warships’ air defense weapons as the air objects came within a destruction range
Blinken again warns Russia of consequences if it "acts recklessly"
Last week, Bloomberg reported that the US had finalized an intelligence review of Russia’s alleged "misdeeds" and were likely to announce a next round of sanctions, including the expulsion of some Russian diplomats
Press review: Russia reinforces border and US’ anti-Nord Stream 2 crusade proven futile
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 9
Erdogan tells Zelensky Turkey will not recognize ‘Crimea’s annexation’
Turkish President expressed support to Ukraine’s initiative of the Crimean Platform
Turkey notifies Russia of US warships’ transit to Black Sea
A source in Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Friday that two US warships would enter the Black Sea through the Bosporus Strait on April 14 and 15 and stay there until May 4-5
Ukrainian steps in Donbass sparked by West’s connivance, Russian embassy in Paris says
Press Office Chief of the Russian Embassy in Paris Sergei Parinov dismissed claims that Russia is posing a threat to Ukraine
Putin suggests increasing cosmonauts’ salaries by 50-70%
The increase in salaries will have a positive impact on allowances, Putin noted
Russia working towards stopping to use West-controlled payment systems — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia’s position concerning Washington’s sanction policy remained unchanged
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Disputes around Renaissance Dam should be resolved via dialogue — Russian top diplomat
The foreign minister reiterated that Moscow had offered the involved parties to perform a technical evaluation, particularly, images from space and an analysis by experts in the sphere of hydropower
Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V
Even minor complications, including slight body temperature reactions or slight pain around the injection site, are registered, according to the health minister
Russia vows to ensure its citizens’ safety if situation deteriorates in Ukraine
Kiev and its patrons in the West will bear full responsibility for such an escalation, Sergei Ryabkov said
Sputnik V tests in Slovakia are in favor of Russian jab — president
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger called on Monday for a constructive dialogue in society and scientific community over the use of Russia’s vaccine
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Tracked armor to be clad in special ‘boots’ to roll through Red Square in Victory Parade
About 190 combat vehicles are set to roll through Russia’s Red Square during the Victory Day Parade on May 9
President Aliyev: Baku awaiting answer on Iskander missiles allegedly used by Armenia
According to the Azerbaijani leader, Iskander missiles were used after Shusha’s liberation
Valentina Gagarina, widow of world’s first man is space, dies at age 84
After her husband’s death in March 1968, she has given no interviews, but took part in various events dedicated to her husband
Russian tech firm experimentally confirms future Oryol spacecraft’s engine characteristics
The thrust, power and resource characteristics of the new engine have been confirmed, according to the developer
Press review: Erdogan goes to bat for Ukraine and West irked by Kyrgyz constitutional vote
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 12th
Russia must uphold its status of leading nuclear and space power — Putin
The space sector is directly linked with defense, the president stressed
Kremlin: US’ endless repetition that Russia stop 'aggressive actions' trivializes claims
The presidential spokesman stressed that Russia had never posed a threat to anybody
Kremlin does not rule out Russia’s disconnection from Western payment systems
In one form or another, restrictions against Russia are used by a number of states that pursue the goal of containing Russia, the Kremlin spokesman noted
MiG-35 fighter to have smart system of target recognition
An expert system with artificial intelligence elements is already implemented for MiG-35, the press service told earlier
Firefighter dies while battling huge blaze in St. Petersburg — source
Currently, the blaze is raging on 4,000 square kilometers
US will not participate in Donbass conflict but shift emphasis on Crimea, says expert
The deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries predicts that the United States will be building up different pressures on Donbass, but at the same time refrain from interference in a military conflict there, should it flare up
Russia restricts air service with Turkey from April 15 to June 1
The move is taken in view of the threat of the new coronavirus strain
Press review: Russia warns Erdogan not to embolden Kiev and restricts flights to Turkey
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 13
Cairo counts on Russia in resolving Grand Renaissance Dam crisis — foreign minister
"Russia needs to play a more influential part in light of its relations with Ethiopia in order to resolve the crisis and to reduce tensions caused by them in East Africa and the Horn of Africa," Sameh Shoukry emphasized
Russia has enough tools to react to provocations, lawmaker says
According to Leonid Slutsky, Russia is being provoked to get involved in a war
Putin outlines approaches to political settlement in Ukraine to Biden
Earlier, the White House also reported that the two presidents had had a phone conversation
Russian tech firm develops world’s first ‘diving’ patrol ship
It can be used for protection and as a rescue or research vessel, according to the developer
Fire in St. Petersburg factory spreads to 10,000 square kilometers
The blaze in the Nevskaya Manufactura factory started on Monday morning
Biden suggests Putin consider personal meeting in near future
The Kremlin press service stressed that the presidents expressed "readiness to continue the dialogue on key areas of ensuring global security which would meet interests of not just Russia and the US but the whole international community as well"
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered sub proves its worth in Arctic ice, says Navy chief
The strategic nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir "fully justifies its designation and no damage was registered upon its surfacing," the Navy chief said
Azerbaijan concerned about Armenia’s talks with Russia on modernizing its army
At the same time, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev did not rule out peaceful coexistence of Armenians and Azerbaijanis
Lavrov urges German defense minister to answer questions about Navalny affair
It was at a Bundeswehr clinic that poisonous substances in the Russian blogger's body were detected, the top diplomat recalled
Diplomat slams CNN for palming off TV clip of Ukrainian tanks as Russia ‘readying’ for war
This is just inappropriate, Maria Zakharova said
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Russian Army to set up first military unit armed with strike robots
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected on Friday the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino outside Moscow that develops and manufactures robotic vehicles of various designation
Russia rules to denounce double tax treaty with the Netherlands
Earlier, press officer of the Dutch Finance Ministry Remco Raus told TASS that the Dutch government was still in talks with the Russian authorities on the revision of the agreement on avoiding double taxation
Blinken: US concerned about situation on Russian-Ukrainian border
Washington is currently in close contact with its allies and partners in Europe, US Secretary of State said
No information on Kiev’s requests for conversation of Putin, Zelensky — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman assured that the Russian president "always has something to say regarding de-escalation of tensions and prevention of a potential war"
Lavrov says it’s still unclear what US military doing in Ukraine
No decision to close or restrict flights between Russia and Turkey yet, sources say
Earlier, head of the consumer rights watchdog, Anna Popova warned about a sharp rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection
Yuri Gagarin image lights up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
The ceremony marked the 60th anniversary of the first space flight
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirms explosion at Natanz nuclear facility
The ceiling collapsed in one of the control rooms, according to the AEOI
S7 suspends flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1 until further notice
Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Russia was restricting passenger air traffic with Turkey between April 15 and June 1 due to a new outbreak of coronavirus in that country
Moscow committed to protecting interests of Russian speakers in Donbass, Kremlin says
They have been rejected by their own state, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Merkel didn’t demand Russia’s military presence be reduced near Ukrainian border - Kremlin
Moscow sees that the Minsk peace deal is not being implemented in Donbass and Ukraine is stepping up its provocations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Russian embassy castigates US State Department for erasing memory of Gagarin
Earlier, the US State Department posted on its Facebook a statement on occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight, without mentioning Gagarin’s name
