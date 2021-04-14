White House says Putin-Biden meeting may take place this summer

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. An in-person meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, may take place this summer, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Psaki told reporters that the summit is planned to be held "in the coming months." When asked to clarify whether she was speaking about this summer, the spokesperson replied: "We’ll see. ‘In the coming months’ would be the summer."

Answering to a question about Biden’s preferred venue, Psaki replied: " We’re still just at the early part of this process. And so, as we have more details, we will share them with all of you."

Earlier, a phone call of Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin took place on the US initiative. According to the Kremlin press service, both sides expressed their readiness to promote dialogue on the most important aspects of global security, to the benefit of both states and the entire global community. The US President suggested organizing an in-person meeting on the supreme level in the foreseeable future.