Blinken: US concerned about situation on Russian-Ukrainian border

NEW YORK, April 11. /TASS/. Washington is concerned about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, so the US is currently in close contact with its allies and partners in Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a televised interview with NBC on Sunday.

"I have to tell you I have real concerns about Russia’s actions on the border with Ukraine. There are more Russian forces there on that border than any time since 2014," Blinken said.

"That’s why, we are in very close contact, in close coordination with our allies and partners in Europe. All of us share that concern," he added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian Army’s movements within the Russian territory should not alarm other states, since that poses no threat to them. Peskov pointed out that the developments in Donbass were an internal Ukrainian conflict, in which Russian troops had never taken part in.