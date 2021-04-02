Lukashenko, Putin focus on situation around Belarus, on threats from Poland, US

MINSK, April 2. /TASS/. The Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, focused on the situation around Belarus and on the threats voiced by Poland and the United States.

"Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have touched upon domestic political situations in the two countries. They specially focused on the situation around Belarus and on external threats which have recently sounded rather clearly from the Western direction (in particular, from Poland and the United States)," BelTA news agency said on Friday after the phone call.

It was reported that the half-hour conversation had been "not so much celebratory as working.".