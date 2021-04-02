Ukraine documents new record highs of daily growth in COVID-19 infections, fatalities

KIEV, April 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian medics have recorded 19,893 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours which is 13% more than the number of cases the day before when 17,569 infections were detected and is the highest value country-wide during the entire pandemic. Over the past 24 hours, 433 patients died of complications caused by the infection which is also a record high number, Ukraine’s Health Minister Maxim Stepanov reported.

"19,893 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of April 1, 2021. Among others, 834 children and 484 healthcare workers got sick," he wrote on Facebook.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, 5,040 patients were hospitalized, 10,287 patients have recovered. The previous record high number of fatalities was documented yesterday when 421 Ukrainian residents died of the coronavirus complications. The highest number of new cases of the infection was detected in the Lvov (1,668), Odessa (1,608), Kharkov (1,494), Khmelnitsky (1,351) and Dnepropetrovsk (1,178) Regions.

The total number of coronavirus infections during the entire pandemic in the country has reached 1,711,630, with 1,333,370 patients having recovered and 33,679 fatalities. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian laboratories performed over 128,500 tests for the presence of the coronavirus infection, including over 47,000 for the presence of an antigen, over 22,500 - for antibodies, as well as almost 59,000 PCR tests, 33.7% of them being positive. During the pandemic in the country over 8.2 mln PCR tests were made, the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed in 20.7% of the cases. The scope of testing amounts to 19.8% of Ukraine’s population. Over the past 24 hours, 19,097 Ukrainian residents were inoculated bringing the total to 267,833, while only two people received two doses of the preparation.

A sharp increase in the number of infections in Ukraine has been registered for two consecutive weeks. Until April 30, an emergency situation regime and a general quarantine are in effect in the country. On February 24, a so-called adaptive quarantine was reintroduced when regions are divided into zones depending on the level of epidemic hazard. Kiev and ten regions are currently zoned as areas with the highest hazard level.

Inoculation in the country was launched at the end of February using Indian-made Covishield preparation developed by AstraZeneca jointly with the University of Oxford. On March 25, the first batch of 215,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine by China’s Sinovac Biotech arrived in Ukraine. A preparation by US Pfizer was also registered in the country, its deliveries are expected within the framework of the WHO’s COVAX mechanism. Ukraine refused to use the Russian Sputnik V preparation.