Syrian envoy to Russia stresses no country has right to interfere in Syrian elections

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Presidential elections in Syria are a domestic affair of the country, while no country in the world has any right to interfere in them, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad told TASS Thursday.

"The upcoming elections is an issue that only concerns the Syrian people, and no party has the right to interfere in them," the diplomat underlined. He stressed that foreign media outlets launched a campaign to discredit the electoral process in Syria. According to him, these actions qualify as meddling in domestic affairs of the country and an attempt to exert influence over the Syrian people and to "undermine their resolve."

Haddad pointed out that the vote will take place on the schedule determined by the national constitution. "Syria is engaged in all the necessary preparations to successfully hold these important elections in a way that Syrians can vote irrespective of the fact whether they are residents of Syria or emigrants in other countries," he said, adding that the state should guarantee a fair and transparent voting process.

The ambassador also said that the government is working on taking all the necessary measures to safely conduct the vote amid the coronavirus pandemic, including social distancing between voters and provision of disinfectants.

Syria is expected to hold presidential elections in 2021, but their precise is yet to be determined. According to the current legislation, the elections can be held between April 16 and May 16.