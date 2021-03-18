Western allies unlikely to back Biden’s snipe at Putin, suggests German political guru

"Biden won’t get the desired support among his Western allies. After all, Germany is in favor of dialogue with Russia as the only option," the guru on Russian-German affairs said. In view of this, he believes that Biden "is doing this for internal use - prepping the American public for further conflicts with Moscow".

"We can assume that this is revenge against Putin for Trump," Rahr went on to say. "The Democrats are trying to root out Trumpism in America, and for this it is necessary to foment the image of a permanent Russian enemy," he specified.

Earlier, in an interview with ABC, the US leader concurred that President Putin was a ‘killer’ and accused Moscow of meddling in the 2020 US election, vowing that it would ‘pay a price.’

The Russian Embassy in the United States said on Facebook on Wednesday that "on March 20, Ambassador of Russia to the United States Anatoly Antonov is leaving for Moscow for consultations." Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement earlier that Antonov had been invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend Russia-US relations.