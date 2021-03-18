Black Lives Matter movement appeared due to facts of genocide in US history, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Black Lives Matter movement emerged because of a genocide that followed the entire US history, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the public of Crimea and Sevastopol.

"European’s settlement of the American continent was followed by elimination of the local population, with genocide as they call it today, direct genocide of the Indian tribes. It was followed by a very harsh, large, difficult period of slavery, very brutal," the head of state reminded.

According to the president, "all this travels along the history, it accompanies the life in the US up to this day."

"Otherwise, where would the Black Lives Matter movement come from? […] African-Americans face injustice up to this day," the Russian leader noted.