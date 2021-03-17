Joe Biden’s remarks on Putin unacceptable, Russian senator says

"As for Biden’s remarks regarding our president, I think this is not even worth commenting upon. Because no politician of this level can afford such things," Dzhabarov told TASS Wednesday.

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs First Deputy Chairman Vladimir Dzhabarov believes that no politician of presidential level should make statements similar to those made by US President Joe Biden regarding his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Commenting on Biden’s remarks that Russia and the US can cooperate where working together in both countries’ interest, the senator noted that the Americans have made no steps towards cooperation so far, although Russia is ready.

"I hope that they will realize it sooner or later. And Biden will weight his words more carefully," Dzhabarov said.

As for accusations of Russian interference in US elections, the senator suggested that Washington should pay its attention to itself.

"America should look itself in the mirror instead. America interfered everywhere where interference was even possible: the Middle East, Ukraine. Apart from destructive work, it introduced nothing," he said.

Earlier, Biden called Putin a "killer" during his interview for ABC, adding that he will "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the US elections, referring to the recently published report by the Director of National Intelligence Office, which claimed that Russian authorities sought to discredit Biden and the Democratic Party during the 2020 presidential campaign.