Information campaign against Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine not over yet — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The West has not yet stopped its information campaign against the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday aired by YouTube channel Solovyev Live.

"It is evident that the campaign against our vaccine has been ongoing for many months. The backbone of that information hydra was broken by Westerners, by the way, after they had either rolled out vaccination with the Russian vaccine or started asking for its deliveries, or started calling for joint production on their territories. But it does not mean that this smear information campaign is over. It is not over yet," Zakharova said.