Russian citizen Andrei Tyurin sentenced in US to 12 years in prison for cyber crime

NEW YORK, January 7. / TASS /. The federal court for the Southern District of New York has sentenced Russian citizen Andrei Tyurin, who pleaded guilty to a number of cybercrimes in the United States, to 12 years in prison. The sentence was announced on Thursday during the court session held via telephone.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain said Tyurin was sentenced to "a total of 144 months in prison." After his release, he will be deported to Russia. The judge took into account the fact that Tyurin was infected with the new coronavirus while in jail.