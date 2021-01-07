Over 50 people detained in Washington after curfew

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers on Wednesday night detained more than 50 people after the curfew imposed in the US capital due to riots, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced at a press conference.

According to Contee, 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 6 pm curfew, including 26 of those people arrested on US Capitol grounds.

In addition, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, Contee said.

Earlier, authorities of Washington DC confirmed four deaths during violent protests on Wednesday near the US Congress building.

Protesters supporting current President Donald Trump stormed on Wednesday the US Congress building in Washington DC and disrupted the work of lawmakers, who met to certify the results of the November presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden. Some protesters managed to get inside of the Congress and all lawmakers were evacuated. During the attack a female protester sustained a gun wound and later died in a hospital.

US media outlets reported that Pentagon had ordered to deploy up to 1,800 US National Guard troops in Washington DC in the wake of mass protests. The US Senate reconvened on Wednesday night following the violent rioting in Washington DC earlier that day.

On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States.