Three Russian servicemen slightly injured in anti-tank missile blast in Syria

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Three Russian military police officers received slight injuries in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone on Tuesday when the armored vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an anti-tank missile, said Vyacheslav Sytnik, a deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria.

He said the incident occurred at 15:45, when the servicemen "were safeguarding the withdrawal of a Turkish observation post near the town of Trumba in the southeastern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone."

"An anti-tank guided missile was fired at a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier from the territory controlled by pro-Turkish militant groups. Three Russian servicemen were slightly injured," Sytnik said. "The condition of the servicemen is not life-threatening."

The official went on to say that "the command of the Russian forces in Syria, in cooperation with Turkish servicemen and Syrian security agencies, is investigating whether militants active in the Idlib de-escalation zone were involved in the attack on the Russian personnel."

The injured servicemen were promptly evacuated to a military hospital, where they received the required medical assistance.