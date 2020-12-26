Russian bomb squads defuse over 150,000 explosive objects in Syria in five years

HMEYMIM /Syria/, December 26. /TASS/. During their five-year-long mission in Syria, Russian bomb squads have examined more than 10,000 hectares of land in the country, finding and defusing more than 150,000 explosive objects, the commander of the Russian forces in Syria said.

"Combat engineering units, deployed in the Syrian Arab Republic, have carried out demining efforts at more than 10,000 hectares of land, defusing and disposing of more than 150,000 explosive objects," said Lieutenant General Sergei Kuzovlev, the Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District who is now the commander of Russian forces in Syria.

Units of the Russian Engineering Troops have been deployed in Syria for the past five years. They took part in the mine clearance effort in many conflict-hit Syrian cities, including Aleppo, Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor. Besides, Russian specialists helped to train more than 1,200 sappers for the Syrian Armed Forces.