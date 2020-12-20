President of Kazakhstan bans government employees from holding accounts with foreign banks

NUR-SULTAN, December 20. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law introducing amendments and supplements into the legislation to strengthen protection of citizens’ rights in criminal proceedings and the corruption control. Government officials are banned from holding accounts with foreign banks since now, the press service of the head of state says.

The law stipulates the ban on opening and holding accounts (deposits) and keeping cash and valuables in foreign banks situated outside the Republic. Such measure covers persons holding responsible government offices or authorized to perform state functions and officials. State officials, diet members and judges will be subjected to the ban on foreign accounts.

The document also sets forth norms aimed at greater competitiveness and openness of criminal proceedings, with an opportunity provided to conduct criminal proceedings in the electronic format with consideration of opinion of participants in the process.