Serbia in talks on COVID-19 vaccine with China and Russia

BELGRADE, November 25. /TASS/. Serbia is holding talks with Russia and China on purchasing the vaccine against the novel coronavirus, President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Wednesday.

Belgrade is also in talks on buying the vaccine under the World Health Organization-led COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine project to ensure poorer countries have access to life-saving vaccines.

"Our salvation is only in mass testing and the vaccine. We will do our best and will try next month to provide ourselves with the first significant batches of vaccines, we are talking to all countries. First, we are part of COVAX and if they buy Pfizer, then we do so, without asking about its cost, if they buy Moderna, we do the same," Vucic said.