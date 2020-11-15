Dozens of protesters detained in Minsk

MINSK, November 15. /TASS/. Law enforcers have carried out mass detentions in the so-called square of change in Minsk’s Chervyakov Street, where several thousands of protesters gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to Roman Bondarenko, who died on November 12, TASS reported from the scene.

Several tens of protesters were apprehended. Few people remain at the site, as the rally participants are being detained and taken to nearby police vehicles. The law enforcers are removing the makeshift memorial set up by Minsk residents for Bondarenko.

According to human rights activists’ reports, a total of 351 people have been detained so far in the Sunday protests across the country.