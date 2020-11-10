Rally organized in Yerevan demanding PM resignation, Karabakh agreement exit

YEREVAN, Novemeber 10. /TASS/. A few hundreds of protesters against the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement agreement in Armenia are continuing their demonstration near the parliament building in Yerevan demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign, news outlets are broadcasting the protest rally live.

"He should leave, and the agreement should be annulled," the protesters were shouting.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh since 00:00 Moscow Time on November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they hold, while Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Armenia and Azerbaijan should carry out the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of those killed.

The Armenian Defense Ministry and the General Staff said Tuesday that the national armed forces will abide by the agreement, calling on the nation to refrain from actions that destabilize the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said Tuesday that political consultations were underway to discuss the situation that emerged after the agreement was signed.