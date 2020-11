NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden expressed confidence that he will win the US presidential elections.

He made the corresponding statement, speaking on Friday in Wilmington (Delaware). His speech was broadcast by national television companies.

"My fellow Americans, we don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it’s clear. Tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race," Biden said.