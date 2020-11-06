Moscow’s healthcare system is coping with COVID-19 — mayor

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s healthcare system is coping with its tasks and has sufficient medicines to treat patients amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"We have always had sufficient [medicines]. As soon as we registered them, we purchased them to make sure that hospitals are fully supplied with free medicines," Sobyanin said, adding that the healthcare system is currently coping with the challenge, posted by the pandemic.

He once again warned residents against indulging in self-treatment.

Moscow is the hardest-hit region in Russia, and daily numbers of new coronavirus cases are on the rise. Overall, 450,436 cases of the infection were registered in the city so far, including 5,255 in the past day. A total of 329,201 people have already recovered and 7,071 died.