Militants in Syria disarm moderate groups, take their place

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Tahrir al-Sham terrorists are disarming moderate groups and take their places along the line of contact with the Syrian Armed Forces in Idlib, Alexander Grinkevich, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, told a briefing Thursday.

Earlier, the Russian center repeatedly warned that the militants are preparing attempts to discredit the Syrian forces.

"The Tahrir al-Sham terrorists are disarming militants from moderate groups and take up their places along the line of contact with government forces in the Jabal Zawiya District in the south of Idlib Province. It can prove that there are plans of the irreconcilable formations to escalate the situation to disrupt implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements," Grinkevich underlined.