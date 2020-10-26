Biden says Russia key threat to US, while China its biggest competition

NEW YORK, October 26. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden believes that Russia poses the biggest threat to the United States on the international arena, he said in an interview with CBS published Sunday.

The interviewer asked the former vice president which country he thinks to be the most dangerous for the US. "Well, I think the biggest threat to America right now in terms of breaking up our security and our alliances is Russia," he said. "Secondly, I think that the biggest competitor is China."