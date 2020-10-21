Aliyev announces control seized over 22 settlements in Karabakh

BAKU, October 21. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced control gained over 22 settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh Wednesday.

The Azerbaijani Army liberated three settlements in the Fuzuli district, and five settlements in the Jabrayil district, Aliyev disclosed, adding that the settlement of Mincivan and 13 settlements in the Zangilan district have been liberated as well.

On Tuesday, Aliyev announced capture of the city of Zangilan and 24 settlements in four districts of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.