‘Packing a solid punch’: August drills ‘talked sense’ into foreign forces, Lukashenko says

MINSK, October 15. /TASS/. The full-scale tactical exercises, which took place in Belarus’ western regions in August, "talked sense" into foreign forces, making them realize that Minsk "packs a solid punch," President Alexander Lukashenko said during his meeting with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

"We took a look at our western region, took a closer look, and took aim as they say in the military. Perhaps, this has talked sense into those beyond the border, that we can pack a solid punch and respond in a very serious manner," Lukashenko stated, according to the BelTA news agency.

The head of state recalled that, several years ago, Belarus adopted a new military doctrine, accounting for such phenomena as a hybrid war or a color revolution.

"This is roughly what could have happened in Belarus, so we were compelled to react, and show force, among other things," Lukashenko specified.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated that there was foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs. In this regard, full-scale tactical military drills were launched on August 28-31.