Only Russia can help stop Karabakh conflict — Armenian president

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Armenian President Armen Sarkiskyan believes Russia is the only country who can not only mediate in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, but also assist in cessation of hostilities between the fighting sides.

"A ceasefire is a complicated business. In this regard, we all must thank the Russian side," Sarkisyan said in his interview for Dozhd TV channel. "Russia has good relations with Armenia, close relations with Azerbaijan, so Russia is the country that can not only act as a mediator in negotiations, but, probably, is the only one who might act as a mediator in order to stop the military action on the [contact] line and behind it."

The president also noted the contribution of French President Emmanuel Macron to Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, but underscored that European efforts are not enough for resolution of the conflict.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

Following consultations in Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire starting October 10 for exchange of prisoners of war and withdrawal of the fallen.