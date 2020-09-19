Elderly opposition activist Baginskaya detained in Minsk

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have started detentions at the Saturday protest march in Minsk, among the detainees is the famed Belarusian opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, TASS reported from the scene.

The law enforcers have blocked the protesters. According to the TASS correspondent’s estimates, about 100 people have already been apprehended. In addition, the mobile internet is being disrupted.

The 73-year-old Baginskaya is also known for her active participation in Belarusian protests over the past years.