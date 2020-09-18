Trump considers China greater threat to US election than Russia

TASS, September 18. China represents a greater threat for the upcoming November 3 US elections than Russia, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on the statement by FBI Director Christopher Wray on the alleged Moscow attempts to influence US elections.

"But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a far greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia," he posted on Twitter. He thinks that both China and Russia, as well as other countries, will have an opportunity to influence the election because of the mail-in voting.

The FBI director yesterday made a statement that Russia continues attempts to influence the elections in the US through "malign foreign influence" using "social media, proxies, state media and online journals."

The issue of potential interference in US elections is regularly raised due to claims of American authorities that Russia was complicit in such actions back in 2016. Moscow has repeatedly rejected these accusations. In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin regrettably notes that there will be increasingly more news of alleged attempts by Russia to interfere in the electoral process as the US election in November 2020 approaches. According to Peskov, these claims "are nowhere near close to the truth."

The United States will hold a general election on November 3. US voters will elect the president and vice-president, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, one third of the Senate, and the governors of 13 states and territories. The incumbent, Donald Trump, will be challenged by the Democratic Party’s candidate Joseph Biden. The contenders for the post of US vice-president are Michael Pence and Kamala Harris, respectively.