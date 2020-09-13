{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Volunteers develop durable immunity to coronavirus after receiving Kazakh vaccine

The institute’s director, Kunsulu Zakarya, said volunteers and scientists were in good health and continued their work

NUR-SULTAN, September 13. /TASS/. Durable immunity to novel coronavirus has been formed in Kazakh scientists, who tested a local vaccine against COVID-19, the Kazakh Education and Science ministry’s press service said.

"On the 42nd day, accumulative immunity was formed in scientists of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who developed and tested on themselves QazCovid-in, the Kazakh vaccine against the novel coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement, posted on its Facebook page.

The institute’s director, Kunsulu Zakarya, said volunteers and scientists were in good health and continued their work.

Earlier, the World Health Organization added QazCovid-in into its list of candidate vaccines with permissible pre-clinical trials. Seven of its developers, including Zakarya, have become the first volunteers to test it. The Institute for Biological Safety Problems also selected over 600 volunteers for clinical trials.

