Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases surpass 105,400

NUR-SULTAN, August 28. /TASS/. Another 165 coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 105,408, the government anti-coronavirus commission said on Friday.

Research center Vektor may provide first batch of coronavirus vaccine in October

"Another 165 coronavirus cases, including 111 patients showing symptoms and 54 asymptomatic patients, were recorded. A total of 105,408 cases have been confirmed nationwide so far," the statement said.

Infected people account for 0.5% of the population (18.7 mln people). The highest number of confirmed infections (1,962) was recorded on July 9.

To date, 95,253 people have recovered, with 540 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll has climbed to 1,554. Kazakhstan has so far conducted 2,434,444 coronavirus tests.

Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak on March 16, which ended on May 11. However, restrictions remained in place in its regions. Due to the growing number of infections, the authorities imposed additional restrictions on July 5. They began to lift them on August 17.