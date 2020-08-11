Belarus ready to furnish evidence of foreign interference in its domestic affairs

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Belarus is ready for constructive dialogue with foreign partners and can furnish convincing evidence of foreign interference in the current situation in the country, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We suggest dropping emotions and straightening out objectively what and why is going on in Belarus. We are ready for a constructive, and what is most important, objective dialogue on that topic with all foreign partners. We are ready to provide convincing and rock-solid evidence exposing the background of the ongoing events, including external interference," it said.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry blasted as unacceptable statements of some European officials that ensued following the recent presidential election in the country. "Bearing in mind a number of statements coming from European capitals, we would like to stress that we do care about the reaction of our foreign partners to the process of voting at the presidential elections in Belarus and their results. Naturally, we are keeping a close eye on it. We are thankful for the words of support to Belarus’ sovereignty and independence," the statement reads. "At the same time, it is absolutely unacceptable that a number of European officials rushed to come out with political statements that are of major importance for our country, not even trying to analyze the situation objectively."

The ministry also noted that some conclusions were drawn based on "one-sided information and brazen lies."

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the country’s Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.08% of votes. His closest rival, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.09% of votes. The other three candidates managed to win less than two percent each. Tikhanovskaya however said she did not recognize the voting results and filed a complaint with the Central Election Commission.