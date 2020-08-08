Russian rescue efforts in Beirut emergency zone not affected by protests

BEIRUT, August 8. /TASS/. Beirut’s anti-government protests have not affected the search and rescue operation conducted by the rescue and medical teams of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the area of the explosion in the Lebanese capital, the crisis center told TASS on Saturday.

"The protests have had no impact on the search and rescue efforts. However, security is tightened in the area where the employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working," the spokesperson said.

According to him, over 50 soldiers and officers of Lebanon’s army equipped with armored platforms along with other weapons ensure security of the Russian rescue team.