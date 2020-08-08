Trump believes Russia, China are against his re-election

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that he is the last person whom Russia and China would like to see as the US president, the US leader told reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"The last person Russia would like to see in office is Donald Trump, because nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have," he said on Friday, adding that China and Iran have the same stance.

The statement came in response to a report by National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina. According to the US intelligence official, Russia is trying to "denigrate" Trump’s election rival, former Vice President Joseph Biden. China and Iran, at the same time, are reluctant to see Trump re-elected, the US official added.

When asked to comment on the reports of alleged foreign interference into the US polls, Trump replied: "We are going to look at that very closely."

The US intelligence services incriminate Russia of meddling in the 2016 US elections. These alleged influence attempts were investigated by former head of FBI Robert Mueller for almost two years. On April 18, 2019 the US Department of Justice made public his final report where the US special counsellor acknowledged that no collusion has taken place between Russian authorities and the US presidential candidate Donald Trump who had won the election. Trump himself repeatedly denied suspicions of any wrongful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign. Moscow also repeatedly denied rumors of attempts to influence the US elections.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that as the presidential election approaches, more and more "paranoid reports" of Russia’s alleged interference would appear. "They certainly have nothing to do with the truth," he added.