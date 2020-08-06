Daily tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Argentina sees record of 7,000

According to the country’s Health Ministry, the overall number of coronavirus cases stands at 220,682. Most of the new cases (4,676) were registered in Buenos Aires Province and the capital city (1,467).

As many as 127 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded during the day, pushing the death toll to 4,106.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Argentina on March 3. Quarantine was imposed in the country on March 20. The authorities began to mitigate the lockdowns in most of the provinces from June 4. However quarantine was extended in the capital city and its suburbs at least until August 16.