Kim Jong Un attended burial site of fallen in Korean War

TASS, July 27. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took part in memorial events, dedicated to the 67th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement (which country celebrates as the Victory Day), KCNA reported Monday.

According to the report, Kim Jong Un visited a burial site and laid flowers in remembrance of the fallen. He noted that the feat of the soldiers is immortal and that their heroic combat spirit will forever be remembered in the DPRK.

The North Korean leader also awarded a number of Army commanders with award handguns.

The armistice anniversary is a national holiday, officially named the Day of Victory in the Patriotic Liberation War. The war began on June 25, 1950 and ended on July 27, 1953. The Coalition of 177 UN nations, led by the US, fought on the South Korean side, while China and the Soviet Union supported the North.

The combat ended with the signing of the armistice in the border settlement of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone between the North and the South of Korea. Formally, the war continues to this day, because the peace treaty has never been signed.