Paris stands for European cooperation from Lisbon to Vladivostok, Macron says

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. France stands for the development of European cooperation from Lisbon to Vladivostok, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday during videoconference talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The crisis we are living through and other regional crises demonstrate the importance of European space in a broader sense of the words, from Lisbon to Vladivostok," he said. "It is a real space of cooperation and peace. We understand the importance of it and the challenges were are facing."

He recalled that the talks were being held on the day of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter. The French leader noted that this document had been signed for the purposes of "strengthening unity of nations." "It strengthens our project of uniting the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council," Macron said. "I would like to suggest we continue the work on the agenda we outlined during our meeting in Fort de Bregancon [in August 2019], and you have recalled it."

He outlined the major tasks. "First of all, the task is to create concrete conditions for dialogue, bilateral and multilateral, in the area of security. It is also necessary to have an agenda on settling crises, in particular, the situation in Libya, Ukraine, and Syria. And third, it is cooperation in the spehers of public health, economic and environment protection," Macron said. "Environment protection is very important ad you have said that.".