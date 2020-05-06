Venezuelan authorities blame outages on attacks on energy grid

HAVANA, May 6. /TASS/. An attack on Venezuela’s energy grid was the reason behind Tuesday’s power outages across the country, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"An attack on the national power grid was detected today [on Tuesday]… we are now restoring power supplies," she pointed out.

The NetBlocks non-governmental organization that monitors cybersecurity said earlier on Twitter that at least 19 of Venezuela’s 23 regions and some districts of the country’s capital, Caracas, were facing power issues.

Caracas and 20 Venezuelan regions faced large-scale power outages in March 2019. The National Electric Company said the blackout had been caused by an accident at the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant, which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed on "US imperialism." However, the US Department of State denied any involvement.