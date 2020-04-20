Number of COVID-19 patients in Bosnia and Herzegovina reaches 1,286

It noted that 49 people had died since the beginning of the epidemic and a total of 347 patients have recovered. No new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

BELGRADE, April 20. /TASS/. The number of people in Bosnia and Herzegovina infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 1,286, the country’s Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

Over the past days, the deadly virus has been actively spreading in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (part of Bosnia and Herzegovina). Earlier, Republika Srpska declared a state of emergency on its soil over the coronavirus outbreak. Similar measures were taken in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the authorities have declared a state of emergency.

The leadership of Republika Srpska earlier requested Russia’s assistance in the fight against the pandemic. On April 9, Russian aircraft delivered medical equipment, ventilators, medicines, Russian military doctors and disinfection specialists, as well as five units of military and special equipment, to Banja Luka.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.