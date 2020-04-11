{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Over 22,00 coronavirus cases confirmed in Canada — health ministry

Most coroanvirus cases were reported in the provinces of Quebes (11,677), Ontario (6,237) and Alberta (1,500)
© EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

OTTAWA, April 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada has grown by nearly 1,400 in the past day and reached 22,133, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

Argentina's president extends coronavirus quarantine until April 26

So far, around 391,300 people in Canada have been tested for novel coronavirus COVID-19. Most coroanvirus cases were reported in the provinces of Quebes (11,677), Ontario (6,237) and Alberta (1,500).

The first coronavirus case in Canada was registered on January 15. As of now, the death toll reached 569, over 6,000 people recovered. Twelve out of thirteen Canadian provinces have been affected, with an exception of Nunavut.

Many Canadian provinces declared state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak. On March 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not rule out that a nationwide state of emergency may be declared in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

