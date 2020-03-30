Kurdish fighters suppress terrorist riot in Syrian prison - TV

TASS, March 30. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition’s Kurdish fighter units have reinstated control over a prison where captured terrorists are held in the city of Hasakah, Beirut’s Al Mayadeen TV reported Sunday.

According to the channel, the prison where the riot was called is situated in the Guveiran District and has at least 3,000 foreign mercenaries who previously fought for the Islamic State international extremist group imprisoned there. They ended up behind bars in spring 2019 when Kurds destroyed an IS outpost on the east bank of the Euphrates.

According to Kurdish Firat news agency, inmates tried to take guards hostage and the prison under their control. SDF units came to the rescue and thwarted this plot, suppressing the riot by resorting to force, although four terrorists managed to escape. Kurdish fighters continue to chase the escaped criminals supported by American drones.

The SDF leadership has repeatedly suggested to European countries, where the majority of captured IS mercenaries came from, that they should take them back and prosecute them at home. However, no agreement has been reached on this issue yet. Families of the captured hired guns are held in Al-Hawl refugee camp also rocked by unrest a few times.