US finds annoying Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria, Zakharova says

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The United States finds annoying the Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria’s Idlib and looks ready to use any pretext for upsetting a political settlement in that country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"One has an impression that the very thought the Russian-Turkish agreement may be implemented, the very idea of the Idlib zone of de-escalation annoys Washington so much that it is prepared to use any pretext for fanning anti-Russian hysteria and upsetting a political settlement in Syria," she said.