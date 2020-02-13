Over 20 shellings reported in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in past day

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. A total of 24 shellings by illegal armed groups were reported in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone on the territory of four provinces, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Yury Borenkov said on Thursday.

"Twenty-four shellings were registered in the past day," Borenkov said. He added that militants shelled three settlements in Aleppo province, seven settlements in Latakia province, three settlements in Idlib province and three settlements in Hama province.

He noted that Russian military police continue patrolling on several routes in Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces. "All events in the framework of patrolling <...> were held in accordance with the approved plans, without any incidents," Borenkov said.

He added that "aerial patrolling was carried out by army aviation" noting that the jets flew from Qamishli and Metras aerodromes and returned there as well.

The chief of the Russian reconciliation center also noted that Russian officers carried out one humanitarian operation in the settlement of Al-Khneifis in Raqqa province in the past day, distributing 250 food sets with a total weight of 910 kg. Russian Defense Ministry's medical specialists provided medical assistance to 258 Syrian residents in the settlements of Kobani in Aleppo province, Ayn-Isa in Raqqa province, and Qamishli in Hasakah province.