Libya's Joint Military Commission achieves progress, but disagreements remain — UN

GENEVA, February 6. /TASS/. Libya's Joint Military Commission made up of five high-ranking officers from the two sides of the conflict in the country has achieved progress in talks that have started in Geneva on Monday, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya Ghassan Salame told a briefing on Thursday.

"Progress has been made on many important issues and we have before us a significant number of points of convergence," Salame said. "Are we happy with what we have? Certainly yes. Is this complete? Certainly not and that is why we are still working on refining our basic draft and on bridging the gap on a few points of divergence that still exist between the two delegations," he added.

"You know that this military track is one of the three tracks we are trying to organize in application of the Berlin's conclusions that were reached on the 19th of January. We will move to reactivate the second track, which is the economic and financial track that we started on January 6th, by a meeting in Cairo in two days from now, on the 9th of February, and the political track is a bit lagging because we are still waiting for the two chambers to select their representatives," Salame noted.

On January 19, a conference on Libyan settlement was held in Berlin at the level of heads of state and government. In the final document, participants in the conference called for a ceasefire, pledged to refrain from interfering into Libya's internal affairs, suggested to set up a unified government and launch reforms for restoring statehood. The sides in the conflict also agreed to setting up a special commission for ceasefire monitoring.

There are currently two executive bodies operating in Libya — the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and the transitional cabinet in the east of the country which is supported by the House of Representatives (parliament) and the Libyan National Army.