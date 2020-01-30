China allocates almost $4 bln to fight coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, January 30. /TASS/. China’s financial agencies at all levels have allocated a total of 27.3 billion yuan (about $3.96 billion) to fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

"Financial agencies at all levels actively support efforts to prevent and counter the outbreak," the ministry said in a statement. "As of 17:00 local time [noon Moscow time] of January 29, a total of 27.3 billion yuan has already been allocated at all levels."